ANALYSIS: Could hometown hero Toews finish NHL career in Winnipeg?

Five Manitoba-born players have suited up for the Winnipeg Jets in the 14-year history of the 2.0 version of the franchise. There is a genuine opportunity for that number to grow to six in season 15.

The last Manitoban to wear a Jets jersey in an NHL regular-season game was Winnipegger Adam Brooks in 2021-22.

Cody Eakin is the only homegrown product to appear in the post-season for Winnipeg — and that was the play-in series versus Calgary in the Edmonton Bubble in 2020.

Quinton Howden, Eric Fehr and Derek Meech are the only others with a Manitoba birth certificate of the group of 160 players who have played for the 2.0 Jets.

But there is every reason to believe that come July 1, or maybe even sooner, it won’t be a reach that Jonathan Toews could become the next made-in-Manitoba product to join that list.

And without a doubt, there would be the expectation — both from himself and the hockey club — to make the biggest impact.

Toews, through his agent Pat Brisson, has made it clear he’s ready to return to the National Hockey League. I’m not sure there would be a better fit than his hometown Jets.

There is no doubt the three-time Stanley Cup champ wouldn’t be putting himself out there if he didn’t believe he could still be an effective NHL player. Even after a more-than-two-year absence. And even at the age of 37.

Forget about the sentimental aspect of “Captain Serious” finishing a Hall of Fame career in front of his family and friends.

The Jets are a legitimate Cup contender. They are deep up front, so Toews doesn’t need to be “the guy.” But there is still a big enough role available at second-line centre to provide plenty of appeal to a very proud player.

Winnipeg will not be the only team interested. But the Jets just might offer the opportunity that turns out to be the most interesting for Toews.

