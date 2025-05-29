Menu

Sports

Winnipeg’s Jonathan Toews planning an NHL comeback after 2-year hiatus

By Stephen Whyno The Associated Press
Posted May 29, 2025 6:02 pm
1 min read
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) lines up for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) lines up for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File). AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
Winnipeg’s Jonathan Toews has informed his longtime agent he intends to come back to the NHL after missing the past two seasons.

Pat Brisson confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Toews reached out to him on Wednesday to say he’s 100% ready to move forward on a comeback attempt.

Toews, 37, is a free agent now, and his camp can speak with any of the league’s 32 teams immediately. Free agency opens July 1.

A return to hockey would be a triumphant one if Toews can pull it off.

Chosen one of the NHL’s top 100 players from its first 100 years, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native played 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007-23 and captained them to the Stanley Cup three times as one of the faces of the franchise. Toews also helped Canada win gold at back-to-back Olympics in 2010 and ’14.

Toews stepped away from hockey two years ago citing the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and long COVID. His exit coincided with Chicago trading fellow star Patrick Kane and going into a full-scale rebuild.

TSN first reported Toews’ attempt to return.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

