Bombers stampeded in Calgary for first loss of season

In the first-ever “Stampede Bowl”, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were run over in Calgary, tasting defeat for the first time this season.

The Bombers fell to 3-1 after a 37-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders Thursday night.

Coming off their best offensive game of the season against the Edmonton Elks, the Bombers offence struggled on this night, scoring just one touchdown along with three Sergio Castillo field goals.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw two interceptions, which were both returned for touchdowns.

Running back Brady Oliveira returned to the lineup after missing two games due to injury and had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries, along with 51 yards on six receptions.

The Bombers defence, which had been stellar in three games this season, gave up 332 yards and did not record a sack or interception.

Things unravelled on the game’s first drive for the Bombers as Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. hit Clark Barnes for a 43-yard touchdown.

And then late in the first quarter, Collaros was intercepted by Calgary’s Damon Webb, who returned it for a 30-yard major.

The Stamps found the endzone two more times in the second quarter on an 11-yard receiving touchdown from Damien Alford, and a two-yard rushing touchdown from Dedrick Mills giving Calgary a 29-6 lead at the half.

Mills ran for 93 yards on 18 carries.

Collaros would toss his second pick-six in the fourth quarter as Derrick Moncrief returned the interception 70 yards for a score.

The Bombers now head into their second bye week of the season before a rematch with the Stampeders, who are also 3-1, on Friday, July 18 in Winnipeg.