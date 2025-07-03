Menu

Crime

B.C. minister ‘won’t be intimidated’ by explosion at constituency office

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 4:12 pm
1 min read
Explosive device goes off outside MLA’s office
RELATED: RCMP say an explosive device was detonated outside the constituency office for MLA Bowinn Ma. All NDP MLAs across the province are being asked to take precautions at their offices as investigators work to determine a motive. Richard Zussman has the details.
British Columbia’s infrastructure minister says she “won’t be intimidated” from her work in the wake of an explosive device detonating at her constituency office.

Bowinn Ma made the comments Thursday, speaking at her first media availability since the incident at her North Vancouver constituency office last Friday.

North Vancouver RCMP was called to the office on West Esplanade Avenue around 4:15 a.m., where they say the device detonated outside, breaching the door and damaging the door frame.

“I certainly won’t be intimidated from continuing my work, serving my community,” Ma said, adding that she has remained active in her community and spent Canada Day mingling with constituents.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on how frightening a situation like this can be for a community,” she added.

“I want the community to know that my office continues to be there to support them and that I have full confidence in the RCMP as they conduct their investigation.”

A spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP said on Thursday, “We hope to share more info next week.”

Police have yet to speak to a possible motive, and have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was politically motivated.

RCMP was also investigating whether reports of another blast in downtown North Vancouver about 90 minutes prior was connected to the explosion. Witnesses reported hearing that explosion near West 1st Street, but Mounties did not find any evidence at the scene.

Speaking last week, B.C. Premier David Eby called the incident “troubling on various levels,” while Opposition Leader John Rustad called it “deeply concerning.”

