B.C. minister ‘won’t be intimidated’ by explosion at constituency office

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s infrastructure minister says she “won’t be intimidated” from her work in the wake of an explosive device detonating at her constituency office.

Bowinn Ma made the comments Thursday, speaking at her first media availability since the incident at her North Vancouver constituency office last Friday.

North Vancouver RCMP was called to the office on West Esplanade Avenue around 4:15 a.m., where they say the device detonated outside, breaching the door and damaging the door frame.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I certainly won’t be intimidated from continuing my work, serving my community,” Ma said, adding that she has remained active in her community and spent Canada Day mingling with constituents.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on how frightening a situation like this can be for a community,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want the community to know that my office continues to be there to support them and that I have full confidence in the RCMP as they conduct their investigation.”

A spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP said on Thursday, “We hope to share more info next week.”

Police have yet to speak to a possible motive, and have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was politically motivated.

RCMP was also investigating whether reports of another blast in downtown North Vancouver about 90 minutes prior was connected to the explosion. Witnesses reported hearing that explosion near West 1st Street, but Mounties did not find any evidence at the scene.

Speaking last week, B.C. Premier David Eby called the incident “troubling on various levels,” while Opposition Leader John Rustad called it “deeply concerning.”