Crime

Security incident prompts closure of BC NDP MLA’s office

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 1:50 pm
RCMP on scene at Bowinn Ma’s North Vancouver MLA office
RCMP are on scene at MLA Bowinn Ma's constituency office where damage and burn marks could be seen at the bottom of the door. Bowinn Ma is the MLA for North Vancouver Lonsdale and also B.C.'s infrastructure minister.
North Vancouver RCMP are at the scene outside NDP MLA Bowinn Ma’s constituency office on Friday morning.

In a statement, Ma confirmed that a “security incident” has prompted the closure of her office and all meetings and appointments have been cancelled.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, but incidents like this can be quite frightening,” Ma said in a statement.

“I appreciate the concern expressed by community members. I am grateful to serve such a caring and compassionate community. I’d also like to thank the officers who responded for their diligence and professionalism. Due to the active police investigation, I will not be able to provide more details at this time.”

Some damage can be seen to the front door of the office but RCMP has not provided any details about the incident.

Ma is the MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale and also B.C.’s infrastructure minister.

The BC NDP has called an emergency caucus meeting on Friday and urges all MLAs and staff to be cautious.

More to come.

 

 

