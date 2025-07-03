Menu

Fire

Vancouver firefighters launch crackdown on banned lockable butane torches

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver could ban sales of some butane lighters'
Vancouver could ban sales of some butane lighters
RELATED: The City of Vancouver could soon restrict the sales of some types of butane lighters after a report from city staff and Vancouver Fire and Rescue cites increased fires caused by the lighters. Kristen Robinson reports – May 2, 2024
Firefighters in Vancouver say they’re launching a crackdown on the sale of lockable butane torches.

The City of Vancouver banned the sale of lockable butane lighters and torches last summer, after Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) linked them to at least 80 fire-related injuries and six deaths.

But VFRS says the number of fires sparked by the devices hasn’t fallen since the bylaw was implemented.

In late June, they blitzed retailers in Vancouver and found nearly half of the 168 vendors they inspected (83) were still selling the lockable torches. Two were issued tickets, while the rest were warned.

Click to play video: 'Butane torch lighters behind uptick in Vancouver fires'
Butane torch lighters behind uptick in Vancouver fires
“The team delivered strong messaging,” Asst. Chief Justin Mulcahy said in a media release.

“They issued warnings and gathered evidence for future site visits, during which municipal tickets ($1000) will be issued in instances of non-compliance.”

According to VFRS, 38 fires were attributed to lockable torches in 2024, while 24 were linked to the devices in the first half of 2025.

It estimates torch-related fires since the start of 2024 are responsible for $7 million in damage, along with 23 injuries and one fatality.

VFRS is also calling for provincial and federal changes to restrict the import, distribution and sale of lockable torches.

