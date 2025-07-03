Menu

Canada

Okanagan woman, 33, identified as victim of fatal Kelowna pedestrian crash

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
Brittany Fraser killed in pedestrian collision. View image in full screen
Brittany Fraser killed in pedestrian collision. Lynn Townsend
Lynn Townsend was planning for her daughter to move back home. Now, she’s planning her funeral.

“I imagine at her service on Saturday is when we’ll notice that she’s actually gone,” said Townsend.

Her 33-year-old daughter, Brittany Fraser, was struck and killed on June 21st while trying to cross the street at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burtch Road in Kelowna.

“A police officer showed up on the doorstep, and that’s when we found out my daughter — our daughter — was gone,” Townsend said.

Kelowna RCMP say the collision involved two vehicles. Impairment was not a factor, but speed was, according to investigators. The crash remains under investigation.

“Because of somebody’s negligence, that was taken away from me,” Townsend said. “She could have had another 60 years of life. But because somebody was in too big of a hurry and didn’t pay attention, they took that away.”

Fraser was just one week away from moving back to Cranbrook to live with her family.

“My mom was just ecstatic about having her back,” said Townsend. “She was actually going to be living with my mom because my mom’s alone and she’s 83 years old.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral costs. Townsend says the expenses could reach close to $9,000. Part of the funds will also support the family who took in Brittany’s cat, Goliath.

A small memorial now marks the spot where Brittany lost her life — a painful reminder for all who pass by.

“Slow down and don’t be in such a big hurry,” Townsend pleads. “There’s nothing that can’t wait an extra minute or two.”

