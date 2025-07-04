‘Worst year we’ve had’: Maine tourism industry worried about U.S.-Canada political tension

Send this page to someone via email

This is Part 2 of a series looking at the impact of U.S.-Canada political tensions in Maine. Part 1 took a look at how the tourism industry is coping and why some Canadian tourists are still making the trip across the border.

On a hot, sunny weekend ahead of the Canada Day and Fourth of July holidays, the beaches at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, were busy.

But while visitors were perusing the storefronts and attractions, longtime business owners in the popular tourist town knew something was off.

“It’s like 50 per cent (drop-off) because not too many Canadians,” said storeowner Moshe Agam, who has run Beach Fantasy Boutique for more than four decades.

“Very bad, no business, no Canadians, no business. Very tough.”

The town’s chamber of commerce estimates Canadians make up 30 to 40 per cent of its average revenue for its seasonal tourism industry.

Agam said this tourist season has already had a challenging start, thanks to rainy weather and economic concerns.

Those factors, combined with political tensions with Canada, have had a devastating impact, he added.

“Look at me, I’m by myself. The store is empty. Usually it’s supposed to be booming in here right now,” Agam said as he gestured with his hands in exasperation.

“The worst year we’ve had. We’ve never had a year like that, even worse than COVID.”

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show five straight months of declining travel to the United States from Canada.

In May, 1.3 million Canadians made a return trip by car from the U.S. — a drop of 38.1 per cent compared with the same month in 2024.

Just a month earlier, there was a decline of 35.2 per cent compared with April 2024, with 1.2 million return trips.

Air travel also saw a decline in May, with Statistics Canada reporting Canadian return trips fell 24.2 per cent compared with the same month in 2024.

In another part of Maine near the New Brunswick border, those working at Market Pizza in Houlton are noticing fewer Canadians through the doors, too.

The border town has a strong relationship with its New Brunswick neighbours, but tariffs and President Donald Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric have strained even the closest friendships.

“It’s a little more difficult coming across the border, and also more importantly, there’s just some question to how they will be perceived,” Jamie Cianci of Market Pizza said when asked why she thought fewer New Brunswickers were stopping by.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills travelled to the Maritime provinces last week to smooth over relations, speaking with the premiers and officials.

During an event organized by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, Mills told the crowd that Trump’s words are not those of the American people, and that many of them were “appalled” when the president called for Canada to become the 51st state.

She indicated that she wants to strengthen Maine’s relationship with Canada, especially when it comes to tourism and business.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt felt otherwise.

“I think New Brunswickers are happy to welcome Americans right now, but things will have to change significantly in the U.S. for us to feel good about choosing to go spend our money there right now,” Holt said on June 24.

For businesses and tourism operators in Maine, the welcome mat is already rolled out.

“When they’re not here, you can feel the difference,” Agam said about Canadians. “They’re welcome any time.”

Down the street, about a minute’s walk away, the restaurant manager at Johnny Shucks Maine Lobster shares that sentiment. Anthony Pearson said it’s “taking a little longer” to see Canadians in town this summer, and he hopes people will leave politics out of their travel plans.

“Just leave that between the politicians and just do what you normally do,” he said.

— with a file from Sean Previl