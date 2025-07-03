‘Don’t want Trump to decide my vacation’: Maine town still seeing tourists amid U.S.-Canada tensions

Send this page to someone via email

This is Part 1 of a series looking at the impact of U.S.-Canada political tensions in Maine. Part 2 will take a closer look at how small businesses are coping.

A Maine tourist hotspot is noticing a drop in Canadian tourists amid tensions between the United States and Canada, but the travellers who did cross the border say they have no intentions of changing their habits.

Over the weekend ahead of Canada Day and the Fourth of July, the beaches at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach were busy.

Many Canadians have chosen to return to the town, like Kelly Raymond from Drummondville, Que., who travelled with her mother.

She says while political tensions, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed rhetoric for Canada to become the 51st state, wasn’t enough to stop them.

“For the ocean, it’s the closest we have,” she said.

“(Political tensions) should have factored into our decision, but it didn’t … I don’t want to support here that much by like spending money here, but I want to take time off, so it’s nice.”

View image in full screen Old Orchard Beach in Maine relies heavily on Canadian tourism. Anna Mandin/Global News

Fellow tourist Hillary Bolduc, also from Quebec, echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve been in Old Orchard Beach for about five years, and it doesn’t really matter for me,” she said.

Others put it more bluntly.

“I don’t want Trump to decide my vacation,” said Annie Cherland.

‘If we don’t get tourists, we’re going to be in bad shape’

The town’s Chamber of Commerce says Canadians make up 30 to 40 per cent of revenue for their average seasonal tourism industry.

Back in the spring, when Trump’s rhetoric renewed patriotism in Canada, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau called out Old Orchard Beach by name in an impassioned speech.

“[We’re] angry. We’re going to choose to not go on vacation in Florida or Old Orchard Beach,” he said at a news conference on March 4 in response to Trump’s tariffs.

The owner of an inn in Old Orchard Beach told Global News in March that more than 90 per cent of his bookings for the summer season had been postponed or cancelled entirely.

Recent numbers released by the U.S. federal border crossing showed 85,000 fewer Canadians entered Maine in May than in the same month a year ago — a drop of about 27 per cent.

As well, there have been growing calls within Canada to support local.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, for example, spent last week advertising local tourism options as an alternative to travelling to the U.S.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills travelled to the Maritime provinces last week to smooth over relations, speaking with the premiers and officials.

“I can understand the heartfelt angst that Canadians must have felt and must continue to feel,” Mills told a crowd during an event hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce on June 24.

“But I will say it is your neighbours across the border, the small businesses whose families come from New Brunswick, whose families come from Quebec, those small businesses are the ones who are being hurt right now.”

Residents in Maine admit they’ve seen a drop in tourists — and perhaps fewer people on the beach so far.

It’s a worrying sight for an area that relies heavily on Canadian tourist dollars.

“Maine makes their money in the summer,” said Mary-Lynn Leach, a local from the area. “And if we don’t get tourists, we’re going to be in bad shape,”