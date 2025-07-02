Tornado warning downgraded to advisory for area between Edmonton and Obed Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada has lifted a tornado warning it had issued late Wednesday afternoon for an area in central Alberta between Edmonton and Obed Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:35 p.m., the warning was downgraded to an advisory.

The weather agency first issued the warning just after 5 p.m. and said the alert was issued for that area “within approximately 150 kilometres north or south of Highway 16.”

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” ECCC said in an Alberta Emergency Alert that it issued. “Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible. Some severe thunderstorms that occur in these regions may produce a tornado. The greatest tornado risk is between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In an update issued at 5:17 p.m., ECCC said a thunderstorm appeared to be “producing a tornado” just north of Lodgepole, Alta.

“It is heading to the northeast at 15 km/h,” the weather agency said. “Very large, tennis ball-sized hail and very strong winds are also possible.”

During its latest update, ECCC said the storm was impacting Drayton Valley, Breton and Brazeau County.

ECCC officials said that if anyone sees a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or hears a “roaring sound,” they should take shelter immediately.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” the agency said. “Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

On Tuesday night, a tornado warning was issued for a section on Yellowhead County that was later rescinded.