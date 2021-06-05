Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
June 5 2021 8:24pm
01:46

Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm

A tornado was spotted on Saturday afternoon near High River, where people in the area reported a funnel cloud and quarter-sized hail. Jackie Wilson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home