Canada

MMF to display ‘Our Grandmothers’ collection of historical and cultural Métis items

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The history of Portage and Main'
The history of Portage and Main
RELATED: The reopening of Portage and Main has been a lengthy journey. Marney Blunt looks back at the iconic intersection through the decades.
The Manitoba Métis Federation says it has received rare historical and cultural items that will be permanently housed in its Heritage Centre, which is slated to open in 2027.

The collection of cultural artifacts, dubbed the Our Grandmothers collection, includes 142 items curated by professor and artisan Gregory Scofield.

It includes clothing, embroidery, beadwork and more, which the MMF says showcases Métis identity, mobility and fashion.

The MMF announced the collection during its celebration Wednesday morning recognizing the reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

The MMF announced a collection of historical and cultural items. View image in full screen
The MMF announced a collection of historical and cultural items. Jordan Pearn / Global News

“This acquisition is part of the MMF’s ongoing commitment to reclaiming and preserving the history of the Red River Métis, ensuring it is safeguarded, cared for, and celebrated for generations to come,” MMF president David Chartrand said in a statement.

“This moment marks not only a transformative step in the revitalization and renewal of downtown Winnipeg, but also a powerful affirmation of the Red River Métis’ re-emerging presence at the heart of our city and our homeland.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman launches Metis-inspired clothing line'
Winnipeg woman launches Metis-inspired clothing line
