MMF to display ‘Our Grandmothers’ collection of historical and cultural Métis items

The Manitoba Métis Federation says it has received rare historical and cultural items that will be permanently housed in its Heritage Centre, which is slated to open in 2027.

The collection of cultural artifacts, dubbed the Our Grandmothers collection, includes 142 items curated by professor and artisan Gregory Scofield.

It includes clothing, embroidery, beadwork and more, which the MMF says showcases Métis identity, mobility and fashion.

The MMF announced the collection during its celebration Wednesday morning recognizing the reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

View image in full screen The MMF announced a collection of historical and cultural items. Jordan Pearn / Global News

“This acquisition is part of the MMF’s ongoing commitment to reclaiming and preserving the history of the Red River Métis, ensuring it is safeguarded, cared for, and celebrated for generations to come,” MMF president David Chartrand said in a statement.

“This moment marks not only a transformative step in the revitalization and renewal of downtown Winnipeg, but also a powerful affirmation of the Red River Métis’ re-emerging presence at the heart of our city and our homeland.”