Flames sign Joel Hanley to 2-year extension, Dan Vladar leaving to join Flyers

The Calgary Flames have extended defenceman Joel Hanley’s contract by two years, while the club’s backup goalie Dan Vladar departed to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hanley’s deal announced Tuesday by the Flames carries an average annual value of US$1.75 million.

The 34-year-old from Keswick, Ont., played a career-high 53 games for Calgary last season.

Hanley contributed two goals and seven assists and was a career-best plus-12 while averaging 18 and a half minutes of ice time per game.

Calgary claimed the five-foot-11, 186-pound defenceman off waivers March 5, 2024.

Hanley, a left-handed shot, has five goals and 33 assists in 246 career NHL games with Calgary, Dallas, Arizona and Montreal.

Hanley’s deal follows the Flames signing 25-year-old defenceman Kevin Bahl to a six-year, $32.1-million extension Saturday.

Vladar agreed to a two-year contract worth $3.35 million annually, the Flyers announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 27-year-old Czech spent the past four seasons and started 95 games in Calgary. Vladar started a career-high 29 games this past season behind Dustin Wolf, who won the starter’s job in his rookie year.

Vladar went 12-11-6 with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .898 in 2024-25.