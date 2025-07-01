Ottawa set to host Canada Day celebration with Prince Edward, PM Carney

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s Canada Day ceremony will be getting the royal treatment Tuesday, with Prince Edward set to make a speech during a noon event at LeBreton Flats Park.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is also expected to speak at the event on what is his first Canada Day since taking office in March.

Canada Day this year coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag and the 45th anniversary of the official adoption of O Canada as the national anthem.

The noon ceremony in Ottawa will also mark the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Gov. Gen Mary Simon plans to invest six individuals into the Order of Canada during the ceremony, including actor Ryan Reynolds and musician Heather Rankin.

The evening show in Ottawa will feature artists like Sarah McLachlan, Coeur de Pirate, Brenda Montana, Dear Rogue and Alex Wells.

The Ottawa event is again taking place west of Parliament Hill in the LeBreton Flats area as Centre Block continues renovations that are scheduled to last another seven years.

Other Canada Day ceremonies are happening across the country, including the Canada Together event in Vancouver and a celebration at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.