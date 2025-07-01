SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs trade Marner to Golden Knights

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2025 9:24 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for centre Nicolas Roy.

Marner, 28, agreed to an eight-year, US$96-million extension with Toronto before the deal. He would have only been able to sign a seven-year contract on the NHL’s open market had he hit unrestricted free agency at noon ET today.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

The Thornhill, Ont., product had 102 points last season, but faced criticism for his playoff performances.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He recorded 63 points in 70 career post-season games as Toronto advanced past the second round just twice in 11 series across his nine seasons with the Leafs.

Roy had 31 points in 71 games for Vegas last season and won the Stanley Cup with the club in 2023.

Trending Now

The Leafs also announced Tuesday they have re-signed forward Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $7.75 million annually — a deal that was widely reported over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices