Leafs trade Marner to Golden Knights

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for centre Nicolas Roy.

Marner, 28, agreed to an eight-year, US$96-million extension with Toronto before the deal. He would have only been able to sign a seven-year contract on the NHL’s open market had he hit unrestricted free agency at noon ET today.

The Thornhill, Ont., product had 102 points last season, but faced criticism for his playoff performances.

He recorded 63 points in 70 career post-season games as Toronto advanced past the second round just twice in 11 series across his nine seasons with the Leafs.

Roy had 31 points in 71 games for Vegas last season and won the Stanley Cup with the club in 2023.

The Leafs also announced Tuesday they have re-signed forward Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $7.75 million annually — a deal that was widely reported over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.