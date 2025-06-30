Heat warnings issued for Edmonton, Calgary and other parts of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

One day before Canada Day, a holiday many people associate with the beginning of summer, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for much of Alberta, including the province’s two largest cities.

In some areas, temperatures could reach highs of 35 C this week, according to the weather agency.

In the Edmonton and Calgary areas, temperatures reaching 29 C and with overnight lows only reaching 14 C are expected for the next two days, ECCC said in a post on its website Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Temperatures will be hottest on Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s,” the agency said.

“Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday."

For information on how to reduce the risk of experiencing heat-related illness during a heat wave, Albertans can visit the Alberta Health Services website by clicking here.

Story continues below advertisement

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.