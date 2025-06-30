Menu

Weather

Heat warnings issued for Edmonton, Calgary and other parts of Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 6:28 pm
1 min read
A head of wheat is silhouetted by the sun in a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
A head of wheat is silhouetted by the sun in a wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
One day before Canada Day, a holiday many people associate with the beginning of summer, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for much of Alberta, including the province’s two largest cities.

In some areas, temperatures could reach highs of 35 C this week, according to the weather agency.

In the Edmonton and Calgary areas, temperatures reaching 29 C and with overnight lows only reaching 14 C are expected for the next two days, ECCC said in a post on its website Monday.

“Temperatures will be hottest on Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s,” the agency said.

“Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday.”

For information on how to reduce the risk of experiencing heat-related illness during a heat wave, Albertans can visit the Alberta Health Services website by clicking here.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

