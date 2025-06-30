Erratic driver faces list of charges after Manitoba highway pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged erratic driver is facing a laundry list of charges after being pulled over on the highway by Manitoba RCMP Sunday morning.

Police said they were called around 6 a.m. about an erratic vehicle. They found a speeding vehicle and tried to pull it over, but said the driver refused to stop and continued to drive erratically, almost crashing into an oncoming vehicle.

With the help of a tire deflation device, officers were able to stop the vehicle, but said the driver refused to leave and had to be removed from the vehicle before he could be arrested.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 20-year-old motorist, from Yorkton, Sask., blew over the legal limit on a breath test, police said.

He has been charged with fleeing from a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, driving carelessly, disobeying a traffic control device, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.

Story continues below advertisement