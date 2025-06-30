Manitoba’s police watchdog probes man’s death while detained for detox

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident last week involving the death of a Winnipeg man who was being held in custody under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has taken over the probe into the incident, which began just after 5 a.m. Friday, when the man was taken into custody by police. Officers had been called to a scene on Mayfair Avenue after receiving reports that a man was being assaulted by a group of people.

When police arrived, the suspects had fled, and an ambulance was called for the victim, who was in his 20s. Police said he was medically cleared by paramedics and didn’t want to participate in any investigation into the assault.

As he was intoxicated, police said they detained him for his safety and took him to Main Street Project to sober up.

Just before 10:40 a.m., the man experienced a medical emergency, and staff at Main Street Project called 911. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has video footage that might help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.