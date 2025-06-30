Ontario parent charged after child threatened during soccer game: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Vaughan, Ont., man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a child during a soccer game earlier this month.

York Regional Police said Monday it has charged a man with one count of uttering threats relating to an incident on June 20.

At roughly 10 p.m. that day, a youth soccer game was underway at a field around Dufferin Street and Highway 407. The man, a parent of a player, allegedly uttered a threat against a youth on the opposing team, causing the game to be concluded, police said.

He was arrested and charged on June 27, police added.

“York Regional Police takes public safety seriously and is reminding the community that we will not tolerate any form of threats, intimidation, or violence at public events, including youth sports,” police said in a news release.

“All such incidents will be investigated. If you witness or are the victim of such behavior, we encourage you to report it to police immediately.”