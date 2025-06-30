‘They inspire us’: 3 Manitobans receive Order of Canada honours

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Winnipeg and one from Steinbach have been appointed to the Order of Canada.

The honour — one of the nation’s most prestigious civilian awards — recognizes outstanding achievement, community dedication and service to the country.

Among the 83 appointees in 2025 are Albert Friesen and Kathy Mulder, both from Winnipeg, as well as Steinbach’s Miriam Toews.

Friesen is being recognized for his role as the founding father of Manitoba’s biotech industry, while Mulder’s work with inherited bleeding disorders — as the first woman and first Canadian to chair the World Federation of Hemophilia’s musculoskeletal committee — earned her the appointment.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toews is an award-winning author, known for acclaimed novels like A Complicated Kidness and Women Talking, which was made into an Oscar-nominated film in 2022.

Since it was initiated in 1967, more than 7,600 Canadians have received Order of Canada honours.

Story continues below advertisement

Others appointed in 2025 include Ted Nolan, the first Indigenous coach in the National Hockey League; infectious disease specialist Theresa Tam, who led Canada’s COVID-19 response; and mixed martial arts world champion Georges St-Pierre.

“Congratulations to the newest appointees to the Order of Canada. We proudly recognize each of these individuals whose dedication and passion for service not only enrich our communities but also help shape the fabric of our nation,” Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said in a statement Monday.

“Together, they inspire us to strive for greatness and to foster a future filled with hope and possibility.”