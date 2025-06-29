Judge authorizes Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win class action for Quebec customers

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit over emails Tim Hortons sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion – but only for Quebec residents.

Montreal-based firm LPC Avocats claims some 500,000 customers across Canada received an email in April 2024 saying they had won a boat through the promotion.

Superior Court Justice Donald Bisson ruled last week that the class action can move forward, but limited it to Quebec residents because the case hinges on that province’s consumer protection laws.

Lawyer Joey Zukran says his clients should be awarded the boat and trailer they were told they won, plus damages.

He says the Quebec law states that merchants and not customers should be held responsible for errors.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons says the company apologized last year to the customers who received the email, and declined to comment further because the case is before the courts.