Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge authorizes Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win class action for Quebec customers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons faces proposed class action lawsuit over “Roll Up to Win” contest error'
Tim Hortons faces proposed class action lawsuit over “Roll Up to Win” contest error
RELATED: It's been less than a week since some Tim Hortons customers received an email telling them they won a boat in the company's Roll Up to Win contest, only to be informed a few hours later the email had been sent in error and it's left the company facing some potentially hot water. As Sean Previl reports, Tim Hortons says a proposed class-action lawsuit over the error has no merit, but customers believe they should get what they are owed. – Apr 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit over emails Tim Hortons sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion – but only for Quebec residents.

Montreal-based firm LPC Avocats claims some 500,000 customers across Canada received an email in April 2024 saying they had won a boat through the promotion.

Superior Court Justice Donald Bisson ruled last week that the class action can move forward, but limited it to Quebec residents because the case hinges on that province’s consumer protection laws.

Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons customer frustrated over glitch'
Tim Hortons customer frustrated over glitch
Trending Now

Lawyer Joey Zukran says his clients should be awarded the boat and trailer they were told they won, plus damages.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the Quebec law states that merchants and not customers should be held responsible for errors.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons says the company apologized last year to the customers who received the email, and declined to comment further because the case is before the courts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices