Calgary Flames ink 6-year deal with defenceman Kevin Bahl

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Kevin Bahl to a six-year contract, the club announced Saturday.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$5.35 million.

Bahl, who turned 25 on Friday, had 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) and 35 penalty minutes in 73 games for the Flames this past season.

The left-shot blueliner’s average ice time of 21:23 ranked third on the Flames.

Bahl, a big presence at six-foot-six and 230 pounds, was acquired from New Jersey along with a first-round pick in this year’s draft in exchange for goaltender Jacob Markstrom in June 2024.

He was drafted by Arizona in the second round (55th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 221 career games.