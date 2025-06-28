SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Evacuation alert issued for Alberta community due to B.C. wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Tips for making your home and property FireSmart
Summer may have already begun but it is not too late to FireSmart your home and property from the risk of wildfire. As Sonia Sunger reports, it can be a long list of things to do but they are all actions that will pay-off in the long run.
A wildfire burning in British Columbia’s northeast has triggered an evacuation alert for a community on the Alberta side of the provincial border.

The County of Grande Prairie issued the alert Friday evening, telling everyone located north of Township Road 714 to Township Road 734 and east of the B.C.-Alberta border to Range Road 131 to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The alert is related to the Kiskatinaw River Wildfire, burning south of Dawson Creek, which is currently more than 26,000 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service has classified the fire as “being held,” meaning it isn’t forecast to expand beyond its perimeter under current conditions.

But the County of Grande Prairie said risks remain.

“Pockets of unburned trees remain within the perimeter, and these areas could support increased fire activity as temperatures rise and wind speed increase,” the county said.

“While perimeter growth is not anticipated, there is potential for spot fires under these conditions.”

Residents are being advised to fuel vehicles, gather pets and important documents and medications and enough supplies to be away from home for up to a week in the case of an evacuation.

Some areas within the county were forced to evacuate on June 5, but that order was downgraded on June 11.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

