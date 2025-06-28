Air traffic controller shortage could disrupt summer travel, WestJet warns

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadians start to jet off for vacations this summer, one airline is warning passengers they could experience delays due to shortages of air traffic controllers.

In a statement Friday, WestJet said more than 300,000 of its customers have suffered delays since April and blamed NAV CANADA for the headaches, saying the problem is due to staffing shortages among air traffic controllers.

“These air traffic control staffing challenges frequently become the primary reason for delays throughout the WestJet network,” the statement read. “The current situation presents serious operational challenges, as the industry heads into peak summer travel, with no short-term solutions in sight.”

In May, 4.7 million passengers passed through security at Canada’s eight largest airports, representing a 1.9-per-cent increase over the same time last year and a 5.5-per-cent increase over pre-pandemic levels in May 2019, according to Statistics Canada.

Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport saw the largest increase, with 7.5 per cent more passengers in May 2025 compared to the year before.

WestJet said it wants the federal government to work with all stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the staffing issue.

In a statement to Global News, NAV CANADA said it can’t independently confirm the number of WestJet passengers who experienced delays, but acknowledged staffing does contribute to delays “in some circumstances.” However, it said issues are rarely caused by a “single factor or organization” and it is working towards improvements.

“We’re investing heavily in our workforce because safety and reliability come first,” the statement read.

“That includes recruiting, training, and licensing new air traffic controllers at an accelerated pace. There are more than 500 individuals in our air traffic services programs across the country at this time, However, the path to full qualification is extensive, typically requiring 24 to 36 months of classroom instruction, simulation, and on-the-job training.”

Meantime, WestJet is warning travellers that Air Passenger Protection Regulations treat delays related to a lack of air traffic controllers as officially beyond the airline’s control. That means there will be no compensation if delays occur due to NAV CANADA staffing issues.