SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

As Canada Day nears, consumers want Canadian goods — but costs are a concern

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 3:20 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Polling finds “Buy Canada” support remains strong'
Polling finds “Buy Canada” support remains strong
WATCH: Canadians have the option of free entry to Canada's national parks, discounted camping, and discounted admission to museums this summer through the Canada Strong Pass. Prince Albert National Park visitor services team lead Aimee Valmont expects long lines and a busy camping season – Jun 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada Day is one of the most patriotic times of the year for Canadians.

As July 1 approaches, this year may see the most consumer-driven sense of patriotism in recent memory, based on the findings in several recent studies, with one showing the vast majority of Canadians prefer premium or locally produced food products four months into the U.S. trade war.

A PwC Canada report released this week showed that 75 per cent of Canadian consumers said they would pay more for premium or locally produced food products.

“What we heard was that Canadians value local products and they want to support homegrown businesses — that is important to Canadians,” says Elisa Swern, national retail and consumer leader at PwC Canada.

However, cost remains a concern that still weighs on consumers, that report noted, saying the efforts from retailers to stock and make domestic products more easily available can help producers scale and ultimately lower costs to close that gap between what Canadians want to buy and what they can afford.

Story continues below advertisement

That PwC report found 76 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about the overall cost of food, and another TD study shows that amid the trade war and tariff uncertainty Canadians are spending less on just about everything.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, consumers may feel inclined to open their wallets more if “they feel pride in supporting Canadian goods and Canadian companies,” says Swern.

“Consumers told us they want to buy more local, buy more Canadian, buy more sustainable goods…anything from climate change, food waste, things like that.”

The study also showed that 63 per cent of consumers would also pay more for a product if they were better able to understand its origin, and 58 per cent said they were actively seeking sustainability transparency.

This means retailers will want to make it easier for consumers to get a sense of where products are sourced, and in many cases highlighting ones that are considered Canadian.

“Understanding where that product comes from, I think consumers want to see that story —  they want to know and maybe if they are paying a little bit more for peaches that are locally grown,” says Swern.

“Canadian retailers have done a really good job of highlighting in store and online products that are Canadian or products that are made in Canada.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trade war helping Alberta tourism industry'
Trade war helping Alberta tourism industry

That same sentiment appears likely to extend to travel this summer, as well.

According to a tourism outlook report by TD Bank Group, 64 per cent of respondents said they plan to travel within Canada this year, with the summer being the peak season.

Although the report also outlines how lower U.S. tourism spending will be a bit of a negative impact, that will be somewhat offset by an increase in Canadians travelling domestically.

The Canada Day period could see more domestic travel after the recent launch of the Canada Strong Pass, which allows many Canadians to receive free or discounted admission and other perks at national parks, museums, galleries and more.

The pass was touted as a way to support tourism within Canada as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies prompt many Canadians to avoid travel to the United States and purchasing products with a U.S. origin.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices