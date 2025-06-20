Menu

Consumer

The Canada Strong Pass is now available. Here’s what it can get you

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 3:35 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa releases details about the ‘Canada Strong Pass’'
Ottawa releases details about the ‘Canada Strong Pass’
The federal government wants Canadians to treat themselves to a domestic holiday this summer. Ottawa is launching the 'Canada Strong Pass,' giving Canadians free and discounted perks to a variety of tourist attractions. We spoke with Maya Lange of Destination BC about the initiative.
Canadians across the country are now able to take advantage of free or discounted admissions and services to national parks, galleries, museums, train tickets and more as part of the Canada Strong Pass.

Introduced earlier this year by the Government of Canada, the pass is intended to promote travel and tourism within Canada’s borders by making more options financially accessible to citizens — with a focus mainly on families and young adults.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the pass in April and said in a statement that with U.S. President Donald Trump “threatening our economy and sovereignty, Canadians are uniting to find new ways to discover and celebrate our beautiful country.”

“Whether it’s trips to national parks and historic sites, spending the day at a national art gallery or museum, or hiking Canadian trails, my new government will help the next generation discover all Canada has to offer this summer,” the release said.

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that the month of May saw travel decline between Canada and the United States for the fifth straight month compared to a year prior. This trend came as Trump’s trade and tariff policies sent shockwaves through economies worldwide, including in Canada.

Where does the pass work?

The Canada Strong Pass runs until Sept. 2, 2025, and includes free admission to all destinations operated by Parks Canada.

Some popular examples may include Banff and Jasper National Parks in Alberta, Pacific Rim and Yoho National Parks in British Columbia, Bruce Peninsula and Thousand Islands National Parks in Ontario and Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia.

Click to play video: 'Canada Strong Pass offers discounts on many parks, camping, museums and historical sites'
Canada Strong Pass offers discounts on many parks, camping, museums and historical sites

Although access to Parks Canada destinations is now free, most camping and other overnight accommodations in these places still require paying fees, but with a discount of 25 per cent for all visitors.

All other regular fees still apply within areas operated by Parks Canada, including for various reservations and permits, access to some hot springs, guided tours and programs, fishing licences, parking, as well as retail sales, including firewood and other goods.

Provincial or territorial parks and other areas that are not operated by Parks Canada, for example, may still require regular fees, so travellers should check itineraries ahead of time to confirm what qualifies under the Canada Strong Pass.

The pass doesn’t just apply to national parks either — some Canadians can benefit from free and reduced admission to national museums and galleries. This means children aged 17 and under get free admission, while youth aged 18 to 24 can get their admission fees discounted by 50 per cent.

These discounts can be applied at any of the 10 locations listed across Canada, including the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, among others.

From national parks and galleries to museums, Canadians have many options spanning a large geographic area, so the government has also made it easier to get around by offering free or reduced fares on Via Rail Canada.

Children under the age of 17 are able to ride for free when accompanied by an adult, while young adults aged 18 to 24 will be able to receive a 25 per cent discount for applicable fares across Canada.

The pass does not come in a physical form for collection, and no purchase or registration is required to qualify.

In some cases, qualifying discount codes may need to be applied, including for Via Rail discounts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

