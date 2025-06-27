3 facing firearms charges after daylight shooting in north-end Halifax

See more sharing options

Three people are facing firearm charges after shots were fired in north-end Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets at around 3:30 p.m.

At the time, police issued a statement asking the public to stay away from the area.

In a Friday update, police said there were no reports of injuries and the suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

“At approximately 10 p.m., the Emergency Response Team, K9 and crisis negotiators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street,” police said in their update.

Three people were arrested from the residence and a firearm was seized.

A 20-year-old is facing nine charges, including using a firearm in the commission of an offence. A 46-year-old woman and a 17-year-old are also charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.