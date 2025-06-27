Menu

Crime

3 facing firearms charges after daylight shooting in north-end Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Buddy Daye Street and Gottingen Street in Halifax on June 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Buddy Daye Street and Gottingen Street in Halifax on June 25, 2025. Global News
Three people are facing firearm charges after shots were fired in north-end Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets at around 3:30 p.m.

At the time, police issued a statement asking the public to stay away from the area.

In a Friday update, police said there were no reports of injuries and the suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

“At approximately 10 p.m., the Emergency Response Team, K9 and crisis negotiators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street,” police said in their update.

Three people were arrested from the residence and a firearm was seized.

A 20-year-old is facing nine charges, including using a firearm in the commission of an offence. A 46-year-old woman and a 17-year-old are also charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

