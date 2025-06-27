Teen arrested, charged with murder after Australian millionaire stabbed to death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brisbane, Australia, have arrested a 15-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a man while attending a house party at his residence.

The unidentified teenager was charged with first-degree murder after the body of the 58-year-old victim — millionaire businessman Greg Josephson, co-founder of popular Australian retailer Universal Store — was found at his home in the upscale neighbourhood of Clayfield on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called around 8:15 p.m. after receiving a call for a man with critical injuries, Queensland police said in a statement on Friday morning.

Officers found the victim dead at the property, which was occupied by a large group of teenagers, Supt. Craig Williams told reporters during a press conference.

He added that it was a confusing scene, explaining that most of the teenagers present were unaware of what had happened.

The 15-year-old who was eventually charged was later located on a nearby street, police say.

“At this stage, the initial investigation indicates that no other persons were involved other than the 15-year-old boy,” Williams said.

Police also located the alleged murder weapon, he confirmed.

The teenager — who was refused bail and appeared in children’s court Friday — was charged with one count of murder and taken into custody. Several teenagers at the party are co-operating with police and were transported to the station to contact their parents.

“No others were taken into custody,” Williams said, assuring that other people present at the scene are being offered all possible support.

Police say the victim and accused knew each other, but didn’t elaborate on their relationship.

A spokesperson for Universal Store confirmed the death of its co-founder in a statement.

“We wanted to share the sad news that Greg Josephson, who founded our company and played a significant role until 2018, has recently passed away,” it read. “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very sad time.”

Josephson co-founded Universal Store in 1999 with his brother Michael, and sold it in 2018 for a reported AU$100 million.

Neighbours told Australian outlet 9News that they noticed some commotion.

“I just saw kids come up and congregate and then walk back down the street,” resident Patrick Gallagher said. “Shocking, it’s just unbelievable.”

Another neighbour, Corinne Matthews, told 9News she was in “absolute shock.”

“There was nothing that could give … any indication whatsoever that this ever could have happened,” she added.