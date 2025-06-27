‘Time is critical’: Ontario charity warning about deadly outbreak impacting dogs

Send this page to someone via email

A local animal charity is sounding the alarm of a deadly outbreak of parvovirus in a London, Ont., housing complex after several dogs have been infected.

Linda Armstrong, board chair of Progressive Animal Welfare Services, says they were first alerted to the outbreak through an anonymous social media post.

After looking into the outbreak, Armstrong says the charity learned at least two dogs have died and several others have been infected in an apartment complex at 345 to 349 Wharncliffe Rd., impacting 250 residencies.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and only affects dogs, but can be fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases, Armstrong warns.

“It’s somewhat similar to COVID in people, although certainly not as widespread. But this could spread to the whole community if we don’t tackle the outbreak. There is no specific protocol for handling such an outbreak.”

There is a vaccine to protect dogs, but Armstrong says the costs of full protection can be upwards of $250.

The virus is passed from dog to dog, or humans can pass it to dogs from another infected pet, but it can also be passed to dogs by coming in contact with it on a surface.

The virus can survive for weeks indoors and months outdoors.

“A public notice has been posted within the building, but it does not reflect the severity of the crisis,” a statement from Armstrong reads.

Armstrong says that in the housing complex affected, there are an estimated 75 to 100 pets, most of which are likely unvaccinated.

There is treatment available for dogs who get sick, but Armstrong says it has already cost one pet owner $2,000 to treat their infected dog, and that cost can be upwards of $10,000 in some cases.

Armstrong says the cost associated with treatment is a “financial burden that many low-income households cannot bear. Many dogs will be euthanized as a result.”

The charity warns the virus could spread to parks and other neighbourhoods and could affect dogs citywide.

Armstrong says the best defence against parvovirus is getting your dog vaccinated and is advising all pet owners to check to ensure their dogs’ vaccines are up to date.

Several local veterinarians are donating vaccines and will be holding an on-site vaccine clinic from July 3 to July 9 for residents in the impacted building, but Armstrong says it’s not enough.

She says they need more financial help and is calling for more support from the City of London and the province.

A statement from the City of London said it remains in close communication with London and Middlesex Community Housing (LHSC) in response to concerns about parvovirus.

“We understand LMCH has proactively implemented enhanced cleaning protocols at affected sites as a precaution,” the statement reads.

“We’re also aware that Provincial Animal Welfare Services is actively monitoring the situation, and we appreciate the ongoing work of local veterinarians and community partners in supporting residents and pets.”

City staff say that at this time, the ministry has not identified evidence of a broader outbreak in the region.

Those wanting to donate to help in the vaccination efforts can find a donation link on the charity’s website.

“Time is critical. Without immediate containment and prevention action, this outbreak will continue to spread, and more pets will suffer or die needlessly,” Armstrong warns.