Raptors select Alijah Martin 39th overall

BROOKLYN – Alijah Martin was taken 39th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Martin is a six-foot-one guard who finished his five-year U.S. collegiate career at the University of Florida, helping the Gators win an NCAA championship.

Collin Murray-Boyles was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in Wednesday’s first round.

The Raptors finished the season with a 30-52 record, seventh worst in the league.

Toronto dropped down to the ninth overall pick in the draft lottery, however.

The Raptors’ second-round pick, which originally belonged to the Portland Trail Blazers, was acquired by Toronto at last year’s draft in a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.