B.C. firefighter denied entry to the U.S.: ‘I don’t know what I’ve done wrong’

A B.C. firefighter who once fought with the American military says he has now been denied entry to the U.S. and he is not sure why.

Jamie Flynn is a British citizen and a Canadian permanent resident who lives in Squamish.

On Wednesday, he attempted to fly out of Vancouver International Airport to Alabama to represent Vancouver firefighters at the World Police and Fire Games in Alabama.

But he was denied.

“It’s annoying because I’ve spent three months training for this event and everything just crumbled in a second,” Flynn told Global News on Thursday.

Flynn, who is also a search and rescue volunteer and does not have a criminal record, was set to compete in Jiu Jitsu at the games.

He was told his ESTA pass — Electronic System for Travel Authorization — had expired and wouldn’t be renewed.

He says he was given no reason and no chance to appeal.

“All that pops up on the app is ‘travel not authorized,'” Flynn said.

He added that neither the U.S. Consulate nor the ESTA program offered him any explanation.

“I think this is a clerical error, but the fact that I can’t speak to anyone is just super frustrating,” he said.

“I feel like I’m an upstanding member of society, like I don’t know why this has happened.

“I don’t know what I’ve done wrong.”

ESTA is a way for individuals from low-risk countries to enter the U.S. instead of applying for a visa.

Eligible applicants fill out a form online to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days.

“If you ever violate it or are found ineligible for ESTA, you can never, ever apply again, so you now have to apply by law for an actual visa at a U.S. consulate or embassy,” immigration lawyer Len Saunders, who is based in Blaine, Wash., told Global News.

Flynn said he has applied for a visa but the next available interview appointment is February 2027.

“There’s absolutely no way that I can get down there unless someone steps in and tells me why I’ve been denied or resets my ESTA,” Flynn said.

Saunders said the lesson from this story is that anyone who is in Canada and eligible for Canadian citizenship should apply.

“(Then they) never have to worry about entering the United States with visas,” he said.

“You can just show your Canadian passport at the border and you’re good to go.”