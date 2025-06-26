Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Send this page to someone via email

After more than three decades at the helm of fashion’s most popular publication, Anna Wintour will be stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue.

The editor and style icon, 75, announced the news in a staff meeting on Thursday, according to WWD.

Vogue will seek a new head of editorial content but Wintour will stay on as global editorial director at American Vogue, as well as eight of the publication’s international editions.

She will also continue as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer, where she will supervise almost every title of the company, except for the New Yorker, Business of Fashion reports.

American Vogue will not seek an editor-in-chief to replace Wintour but will be hiring a “head of editorial content.”

Wintour, best known for her trademark glossy bob hairstyle and oversized sunglasses, was appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988 and currently oversees every Condé Nast publication, including Vanity Fair, GQ, Glamour and Allure.

She also oversees the annual Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night and a major fundraiser for the fashion wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Born in London, Wintour started in fashion journalism at Harper’s Bazaar and New York magazine.

Get daily National news

Wintour transformed Vogue during her decades at the magazine. She was named creative director in 1983, served as editor-in-chief of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987 then rejoined the American title as editor-in-chief. She became the artistic director of Condé Nast in 2013 and was named global content advisor in 2019.

She modernized the magazine by featuring celebrities on its covers and mixing high fashion with more affordable street style. She championed emerging designers, including Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, and broadened the brand’s reach by adding new titles around the world.

Wintour’s shift from editor-in-chief is part of a wider global restructuring of the company.

Four years ago, the company changed its editorial structure, bringing together the editorial teams around the world for the first time. Every market where Condé Nast operates has a head of editorial content led by a global editorial director. The new role at American Vogue is part of that reorganization. The new structure has already been rolled out at other Vogue titles around the world.

The news of Wintour stepping down comes after Vogue creative editorial director Mark Guiducci was named the first-ever Vanity Fair global editorial director earlier this month.

In the newly created role, Guidiucci will oversee the creative and editorial direction of Vanity Fair across all markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

View image in full screen (L-R) Mark Guiducci, Anna Wintour and Chioma Nnadi attend the photocall for ‘Vogue: Inventing The Runway’ at Lightroom on Nov. 28, 2024 in London, England. Kate Green/Getty Images

Guiducci’s appointment comes after Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones announced her plans to leave the publication.

“The world today is spinning faster than ever, as the forces of Hollywood, politics, the arts, money, and style collide with all the drama of a Verdi opera in its final act. At the center of it all, documenting the stakes and the spectacle, is Vanity Fair,” Guiducci said in a statement. “My first job out of college was here and it proved to be the most extraordinary journalism school I could have imagined.

“To return now, fifteen years later, as global editorial director — reuniting with former colleagues and meeting new ones around the world—is the honor of my career. I am profoundly grateful to Roger, Stan, and Anna for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started. It will be a great adventure.”

—With files from The Associated Press