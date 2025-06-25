EDR looking to grow the economy by growing local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Six Regina-based businesses have been selected to receive funded support for their growth plans from Economic Development Regina’s (EDR) new Upscale Program.

The program will offer companies like Crazy Ape, Sticks and Doodles and Greenwave Innovations mentorship, growth plans and $10,000 in federal funding — all in a effort to help these companies expand.

EDR told Global News this initiative will also help grow the economy since growing business mean more jobs and investment.

This is the first year of the three-year program. A new set of companies will be selected to join the program each year.

