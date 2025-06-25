Menu

Canada

EDR looking to grow the economy by growing local businesses

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Economic Development Regina looking to grow the economy by growing local businesses'
Economic Development Regina looking to grow the economy by growing local businesses
WATCH: Economic Development Regina has created a new program called Upscale. It focuses on giving small local businesses mentorship and funding for their expansion plans.
Six Regina-based businesses have been selected to receive funded support for their growth plans from Economic Development Regina’s (EDR) new Upscale Program.

The program will offer companies like Crazy Ape, Sticks and Doodles and Greenwave Innovations mentorship, growth plans and $10,000 in federal funding — all in a effort to help these companies expand.

EDR told Global News this initiative will also help grow the economy since growing business mean more jobs and investment.

This is the first year of the three-year program. A new set of companies will be selected to join the program each year.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

