Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Look up! There’s a strong chance northern lights will put on a show this week

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
File photo of aurora borealis close to Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories in Canada. View image in full screen
File photo of aurora borealis close to Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories in Canada. Vincent Demers Photography/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Heads up, skywatchers!

Scientists predict that the northern lights are about to put on a far-reaching show that should be visible across most of Canada, thanks to a coronal “hole” in the sun that’s sending a high-speed stream of charged particles toward Earth.

These intense auroras are expected to dance across the night sky on June 25 and 26, reaching all the way down into the northern United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“The aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho,” representatives for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) wrote in an update.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the SWPC, the Kp index, a measure of geomagnetic activity, is forecast to peak at 5.67. The Kp index ranges from zero to nine, and a higher Kp indicates a stronger chance for northern lights.

NOAA's forecast shows a strong chance of viewing the Northern Lights across Canada on June 25, 2025. View image in full screen
NOAA’s forecast shows a strong chance of viewing the northern lights across Canada on June 25, 2025. NOAA
Trending Now

Often, the aurora oval is contained to more northern parts of Canada, but places like southern Ontario and Quebec, as well as states like Oregon, South Dakota and New York, will have a chance to glimpse them if the conditions are right.

To best view the aurora, it helps to get as far away from light pollution as possible and situate yourself in a north-facing vantage point, ideally so you can see the horizon. Of course, cloudy skies will always make a sighting less likely, as will the shorter summer nights, so your best chance to see them will be around midnight or into the early morning hours.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Why has Alberta seen so many northern lights this year? The science behind the aurora borealis'
Why has Alberta seen so many northern lights this year? The science behind the aurora borealis
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices