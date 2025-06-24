Soaring temperatures, dry conditions: Officials warn about fire risk in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures soaring and parts of Nova Scotia under a heat warning, officials are warning about the wildfire risks in the province.

Halifax firefighters are planning ahead after the wildfire that broke out in the Ostrea Lake area on Sunday.

“We’re going to have those drying conditions like we did over the weekend when the fire happened,” said Kara McCurdy, the wildfire mitigation manager for Halifax Regional Fire.

There has been minimal rainfall over the past week and humidex levels nearing 40.

McCurdy says she expects “unstable conditions” over the next few days.

“We had a little splash of rain on Sunday, which in some places, it was only two millimetres. And what people don’t understand is that that only impacted briefly,” she said.

“It takes only 12 hours for fuels to dry back up after a rain event.”

The longtime firefighter adds that there needs to be at least three days’ worth of steady rain for the ground to be fully saturated.

She warns people to be wary of bark mulch, piles of cut grass and even potting soil, which are all at risk of catching fire in very hot and dry conditions.

“As those fuels start to break down and decompose, they actually create their own heat,” she said.

“So, if you have a pile of grass and you were to notice black spots on it, there’s a pretty good chance it’s starting to heat up and burn.”

McCurdy says people should make sure grass piles and bark aren’t placed against homes or structures, and to always keep some water handy.

Burning is currently restricted across the province, as the heat wave is expected to continue until Wednesday.

In the wake of the devastating 2023 wildfire season, a $25,000 fine is now attached to burn violations.

“We have to think (the fine has) affected people’s decision-making and behaviour and maybe they’re making different choices around the use of fire and being safer with the ones they’re having,” said Scott Tingley, the manager of forest protection with the Department of Natural Resources.

As for McCurdy, she’s hoping people will avoid burning altogether until the heat wave passes — regardless of what restrictions say.

“It’s hot, it is humid. It’s not really fire weather for people,” she said.

“It’s too hot to have a fire. Go enjoy the beaches and the lakes and stay out of any kind of burning activity.”