Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Soaring temperatures, dry conditions: Officials warn about fire risk in Nova Scotia

By Mitchell Bailey & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 3:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Concern after Halifax AI wildfire surveillance system program ends'
Concern after Halifax AI wildfire surveillance system program ends
Halifax has been without an AI wildfire surveillance system since October when the pilot project ended. For residents who were directly impacted by the Tantallon wildfires and for councillors in districts where these towers were located, this is the first time they’re hearing the program is offline. Angela Capobianco reports. – Jun 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With temperatures soaring and parts of Nova Scotia under a heat warning, officials are warning about the wildfire risks in the province.

Halifax firefighters are planning ahead after the wildfire that broke out in the Ostrea Lake area on Sunday.

“We’re going to have those drying conditions like we did over the weekend when the fire happened,” said Kara McCurdy, the wildfire mitigation manager for Halifax Regional Fire.

There has been minimal rainfall over the past week and humidex levels nearing 40.

McCurdy says she expects “unstable conditions” over the next few days.

“We had a little splash of rain on Sunday, which in some places, it was only two millimetres. And what people don’t understand is that that only impacted briefly,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It takes only 12 hours for fuels to dry back up after a rain event.”

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order lifted for wildfire in Halifax community of Ostrea Lake'
Evacuation order lifted for wildfire in Halifax community of Ostrea Lake

The longtime firefighter adds that there needs to be at least three days’ worth of steady rain for the ground to be fully saturated.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She warns people to be wary of bark mulch, piles of cut grass and even potting soil, which are all at risk of catching fire in very hot and dry conditions.

“As those fuels start to break down and decompose, they actually create their own heat,” she said.

“So, if you have a pile of grass and you were to notice black spots on it, there’s a pretty good chance it’s starting to heat up and burn.”

McCurdy says people should make sure grass piles and bark aren’t placed against homes or structures, and to always keep some water handy.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Burning is currently restricted across the province, as the heat wave is expected to continue until Wednesday.

In the wake of the devastating 2023 wildfire season, a $25,000 fine is now attached to burn violations.

“We have to think (the fine has) affected people’s decision-making and behaviour and maybe they’re making different choices around the use of fire and being safer with the ones they’re having,” said Scott Tingley, the manager of forest protection with the Department of Natural Resources.

As for McCurdy, she’s hoping people will avoid burning altogether until the heat wave passes — regardless of what restrictions say.

“It’s hot, it is humid. It’s not really fire weather for people,” she said.

“It’s too hot to have a fire. Go enjoy the beaches and the lakes and stay out of any kind of burning activity.”

Click to play video: 'N.S. unable to lay charges in 2023 wildfire despite ‘exhausting all possible avenues’'
N.S. unable to lay charges in 2023 wildfire despite ‘exhausting all possible avenues’
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices