Ontario police, coast guard rescue child from inflatable ring adrift in Lake Huron

The Ontario Provincial Police marine unit and Canadian Coast Guard’s swift action led to rescue of a child who went adrift on an inflatable ring on the waters of Lake Huron.

The incident happened at Black’s Point Beach, south of Goderich, Ont, just after noon on Monday.

Police say emergency responders received information that a child had drifted out from shore while playing on an inflatable ring near on Lake Huron.

Multiple first responders were on scene to assist.

The child was recused approximately 500 to 700 metres from the beach and transported safely back to shore.

The child was wearing a personal flotation device and was in good health, police say.

Police are taking this incident as an opportunity to remind the public that when enjoying the water to pay attention to changing conditions, including high winds, waves, and undercurrent, each of which can create dangerous and/or life-threatening situations.