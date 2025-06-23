Menu

Traffic

Dashcam video captures Vancouver taxi hitting motorcycle police officer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 7:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dashcam captures moment taxi collides with Vancouver police officer on motorcycle'
Dashcam captures moment taxi collides with Vancouver police officer on motorcycle
WATCH: Dashcam footage captured the moment a Vancouver police officer was thrown off his motorcycle in a collision with a taxi last Thursday. You can see the officer approaching the intersection of Burrard and West Pender street from the left.
Vancouver police are investigating a crash after an officer was thrown off his motorcycle.

Dashcam footage shows the officer approaching the intersection of Burrard and West Pender streets last Thursday evening.

As the rider goes into the intersection on a green light, a taxi turning left cuts him off.

The officer can be seen going over his handlebars and onto the taxi’s windshield before hitting the ground.

Vancouver police said that several bystanders came to the officer’s aid before he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the officer is now at home but his recovery is expected to take some time.

Vancouver police’s collision unit is investigating what happened.

