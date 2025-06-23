Dashcam video captures Vancouver taxi hitting motorcycle police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating a crash after an officer was thrown off his motorcycle.

Dashcam footage shows the officer approaching the intersection of Burrard and West Pender streets last Thursday evening.

As the rider goes into the intersection on a green light, a taxi turning left cuts him off.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The officer can be seen going over his handlebars and onto the taxi’s windshield before hitting the ground.

Vancouver police said that several bystanders came to the officer’s aid before he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the officer is now at home but his recovery is expected to take some time.

Vancouver police’s collision unit is investigating what happened.