Canada

New Beer Store locations set to be shuttered, union fears more closures will follow

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario keeps paying Beer Store agreement as alcohol revenue falls'
Ontario keeps paying Beer Store agreement as alcohol revenue falls
WATCH: Ontario keeps paying Beer Store agreement as alcohol revenue falls – May 17, 2025
A steady stream of announcements from the Beer Store continues with the news the retail giant will shutter more locations in August as it keeps ramping down the number of storefronts it operates.

On Monday, the Beer Store confirmed another 10 of its spaces were slated for closure, a response to Ontario’s decision to allow corner, grocery and big box stores to sell alcohol.

The Beer Store — which is owned by Molson, Labatt and Sleeman — has announced store closures in dribs and drabs throughout the year. The latest announcement takes the total number of stores closed to more than 70, according to the union representing workers at The Beer Store.

Closing Beer Stores across the province was triggered by the Ford government ending its exclusivity agreement with the retailer and allowing other locations to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks.

In May 2024, Ontario announced a $225 million agreement with the Beer Store to break its contract early and liberalize alcohol sales in the province. The agreement said some stores could be closed, but at least 300 Beer Store locations should be kept open until the end of 2025.

The Beer Store will be allowed to close as many locations as it chooses from Jan. 1, 2026, onwards.

A news release for The Beer Store confirming the latest round of closures, which come into effect on Aug. 24, said the decision was “never easy” to make.

“The Beer Store recognises the contributions our employees make to the business,” the company said. “All efforts will be made to support employees through this process in alignment with commitments and agreements.”

The Beer Store has previously refused to rule out closing all its stores and did not respond to questions about how many stores had been closed to date from Global News.

John Nock, president of the local union branch representing Beer Store workers, said he was confident the Beer Store would close as many stores as it was contractually allowed to.

“I have no doubt they will, so yes, that would mean 52 more closures,” he wrote in an email. “And in 2026 they can close how many they like. That scares me.”

The Beer Store locations which will close on Aug. 24 are:

  • Atikokan, 711 Mackenzie St. E., Atikokan, ON, P0T 1C0
  • Blind River, 115 Causley St., Blind River, ON, P0R 1B0
  • Bothwell, 160 Oak St., Bothwell, ON, N0P 1C0
  • Garson, 3098 Falconbridge Hwy., Garson, ON, P3L 1P5
  • Manotick, 1160 Beaverwood Rd., Manotick, ON, K4M 1A2
  • Powassan, 760 Main St., Powassan, ON, P0H 1Z0
  • Richmond Hill, 8825 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 6Z1
  • Scarborough, 1089 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON, M1N 4E4
  • Toronto, 772 The Queensway, Toronto, ON, M8Z 1N3
  • Toronto, 720 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON, M5S 2T9
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

