New Beer Store locations set to be shuttered, union fears more closures will follow

A steady stream of announcements from the Beer Store continues with the news the retail giant will shutter more locations in August as it keeps ramping down the number of storefronts it operates.

On Monday, the Beer Store confirmed another 10 of its spaces were slated for closure, a response to Ontario’s decision to allow corner, grocery and big box stores to sell alcohol.

The Beer Store — which is owned by Molson, Labatt and Sleeman — has announced store closures in dribs and drabs throughout the year. The latest announcement takes the total number of stores closed to more than 70, according to the union representing workers at The Beer Store.

Closing Beer Stores across the province was triggered by the Ford government ending its exclusivity agreement with the retailer and allowing other locations to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks.

In May 2024, Ontario announced a $225 million agreement with the Beer Store to break its contract early and liberalize alcohol sales in the province. The agreement said some stores could be closed, but at least 300 Beer Store locations should be kept open until the end of 2025.

The Beer Store will be allowed to close as many locations as it chooses from Jan. 1, 2026, onwards.

A news release for The Beer Store confirming the latest round of closures, which come into effect on Aug. 24, said the decision was “never easy” to make.

“The Beer Store recognises the contributions our employees make to the business,” the company said. “All efforts will be made to support employees through this process in alignment with commitments and agreements.”

The Beer Store has previously refused to rule out closing all its stores and did not respond to questions about how many stores had been closed to date from Global News.

John Nock, president of the local union branch representing Beer Store workers, said he was confident the Beer Store would close as many stores as it was contractually allowed to.

“I have no doubt they will, so yes, that would mean 52 more closures,” he wrote in an email. “And in 2026 they can close how many they like. That scares me.”

The Beer Store locations which will close on Aug. 24 are: