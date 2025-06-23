Menu

Crime

Police investigating homicide at Ajax GO parking lot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 7:23 am
1 min read
Yellow police tape at Ajax GO. View image in full screen
Yellow police tape at Ajax GO. Don Curran / Global News
Durham Regional Police say they are investigating the region’s fourth homicide at a GO station.

Police said the homicide happened at Ajax GO station parking lot on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m.

Service at the GO station is not impacted but police said commuters should expect delays and limitation on parking availability.

There is no word on suspects.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

GO Transit said there are some parts of the area that are off limits. This includes the west tunnel and both elevators leading to the parking lot are closed. Staff is on-site directing commuters.

