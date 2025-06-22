Scherzer to return for Blue Jays on Wednesday

TORONTO – Mad Max is back.
Max Scherzer is scheduled to be the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting pitcher on Wednesday when they face the Guardians in Cleveland.
The 40-year-old surefire Hall of Famer has only played one game for Toronto since signing with the team in the off-season.
Blue Jays manager John Schnedier confirmed that Scherzer would return to the mound after Toronto’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Scherzer had a bullpen session earlier in the day after two promising rehab starts with triple-A Buffalo.
He allowed two runs on three hits over three innings in his only start for the Blue Jays before leaving the game with thumb inflammation on his throwing hand.
Scherzer has a 216-112 record over his 18-year MLB career, with a lifetime 3.16 earned-run average and 3,408 strikeouts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.
