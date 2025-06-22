SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Scherzer to return for Blue Jays on Wednesday

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Mad Max is back.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to be the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting pitcher on Wednesday when they face the Guardians in Cleveland.

The 40-year-old surefire Hall of Famer has only played one game for Toronto since signing with the team in the off-season.

Blue Jays manager John Schnedier confirmed that Scherzer would return to the mound after Toronto’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Scherzer had a bullpen session earlier in the day after two promising rehab starts with triple-A Buffalo.

He allowed two runs on three hits over three innings in his only start for the Blue Jays before leaving the game with thumb inflammation on his throwing hand.

Scherzer has a 216-112 record over his 18-year MLB career, with a lifetime 3.16 earned-run average and 3,408 strikeouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

