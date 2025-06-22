Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Liberal minister John McCallum dead at 75

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Political veteran John McCallum has died at the age of 75. McCallum, at the time Canada's ambassador to China, pictured arriving to brief members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. View image in full screen
Political veteran John McCallum has died at the age of 75. McCallum, at the time Canada's ambassador to China, pictured arriving to brief members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

John McCallum, a former Liberal cabinet minister and a mainstay of 21st century Canadian politics, has died at age 75, his family confirms.

A statement says McCallum passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by family.

McCallum was first elected to the House of Commons to represent the Greater-Toronto-Area riding of Markham in 2000 after a career that included stints as chief economist at the Royal Bank of Canada and dean of arts at McGill University.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He would go on to serve as a cabinet minister for three different Liberal prime ministers across a variety of portfolios.

Trending Now

McCallum was also Canada’s ambassador to China from 2017 to 2019, but resigned at the request of then-prime minister Justin Trudeau after McCallum waded into controversies surrounding the arrest of a Huawei executive in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

His relatives say they remember him as a loving and kind family man with a witty sense of humour.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices