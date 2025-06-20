Ontario assault deemed intimate partner violence by police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Wasaga Beach man is facing multiple charges related to an assault deemed intimate partner violence by Ontario Provincial Police.

On Monday, officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains provincial police detachment responded to a disturbance at a location in Collingwood.

What started as a verbal dispute had escalated into a case of intimate partner violence, police say.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers say a male suspect assaulted a female, damaged her personal property, and was found in possession of a spring-assisted knife with a brass knuckle handle.

During the arrest, police say the individual resisted officers and damaged a police cruiser.

Officers allege the individual then uttered threats against an officer.

The man was then found to be in breach of existing prohibition orders and undertakings, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man from Wasaga Beach was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats, mischief, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with a release order, among other charges.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on Tuesday.

Police say no further details will be released to protect the victim and the integrity of the court process.