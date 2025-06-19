No Brady for Blue Bombers for rematch against BC

The CFL’s most outstanding player won’t be in the lineup for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Saturday’s rematch against the BC Lions.

Running back Brady Oliveira has been officially ruled out for the week three matchup with a shoulder injury. Oliveira missed all three practices this week after he left the season-opening victory early in the first quarter.

The Bombers opposition could also be without one of their biggest weapons on offence. Lions starting quarterback Nathan Rourke has been listed as questionable with what’s being called a core injury. He missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday after leaving last week’s game in the fourth quarter.

It’s looking more and more like Lions backup QB Jeremiah Masoli will get the start instead. He completed seven of his 10 passes for 84 yards with one interception in garbage time against the Bombers defence last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers will look to keep him guessing after defensive coordinator Jordan Younger gave a number of new looks on defence in the season opener with middle linebacker Tony Jones even dropping into coverage.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You never know,” said Jones. “That’s the thing I feel like why we can be such a great defence. You watch the game film and it’s just like okay, he’s doing this or he’s doing that. But then when they play us, it’s like OK, he didn’t do that. He’s doing a different thing. And now they’re switching their kinda game plan up of OK, now you’re doing this and that’s when we switch it again. It’s a chess game.

“To give opposing quarterbacks a different look, it might throw them off and make them hold the ball longer where our defensive line can go get a sack.”

Bombers receiver Kevens Clercius is also questionable to play. He practiced on Monday but missed the final two practices of the week with a hip problem.

Running back Peyton Logan, long snapper Mike Benson, and defensive lineman Jamal Woods will all sit out of the rematch the injuries.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 6:00 p.m. in Vancouver.