Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Climate activist throws paint on Picasso painting at Montreal museum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2025 4:44 pm
1 min read
A climate activist group says one of its members defaced a Pablo Picasso painting with pink paint at a Montreal museum Thursday morning in a protest action. View image in full screen
A climate activist group says one of its members defaced a Pablo Picasso painting with pink paint at a Montreal museum Thursday morning in a protest action. Instagram/lastgenerationcanada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A climate activist group says one of its supporters sprayed pink paint Thursday morning on a Pablo Picasso painting at a Montreal museum.

Last Generation Canada says an activist smeared washable paint on the 1901 painting L’hétaïre at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Story continues below advertisement

The group is calling for the Canadian government to create a climate disaster protection agency to help those affected by extreme weather.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal police say one person was arrested for mischief after the incident and was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The museum says the painting was kept under protective glass and there were no immediate signs of damage to the painting itself, which is on loan from a gallery in Italy.

The activist group says it has also targeted the Montreal casino and the BMO Museum with pink paint in recent weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices