Headline link
Crime

U.S. man arrested after missing 15-year-old girl found in his home

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Joseph A. Rossomando of High Point, North Carolina is charged with multiple human trafficking and rape offenses as well as the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl. View image in full screen
Joseph A. Rossomando of High Point, N.C., is charged with multiple human trafficking and rape offences as well as the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl. Guilford County Sheriffs Department
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, who went missing nearly one year ago, was found alive at his home in North Carolina.

Police in High Point, N.C., said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that officers found the teenager on Monday after receiving reports she may have been living in a house on Treyburn Lane in the north end of the city.

The girl was reported missing from Reading, Pa., in June 2024.

Officers identified the man who lived at the home as Joseph A. Rossomando and confirmed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. After executing a search warrant, he was taken into custody.

During the search, officers spoke with the victim, who has not been identified publicly, and seized several electronic devices from Rossomando’s home.

Trending Now

Rossomando, 32, is being held at Guilford County Jail without bond. He is charged with statutory rape and sex offences of a child less than 15, felony human trafficking of a child victim, felony sexual servitude of a child victim, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony statutory rape, felony first-degree kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Neighbours of the accused told local NBC affiliate WXII they were shocked to learn of the girl’s whereabouts.

“It makes you want to get to know your neighbours a little better just to protect each other and be on the lookout for stuff like that,” a neighbour said.

“It’s shocking, it’s disturbing. Again, it just makes you want to know more about what’s going on around you,” the neighbour added.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

