Wiretap investigation uncovers deadly tow truck turf war in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A major wiretap investigation has blown open a violent criminal network allegedly operating inside the Greater Toronto Area’s towing industry.

Toronto police allege the criminal networks are behind a wave of shootings, arsons and violent crimes aimed at seizing control of the multi-million-dollar towing business.

Police said an investigation, dubbed Project Yankee, led to the arrest of 20 people and 111 charges, including 52 counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to police, the suspects were members of a self-made group known as “The Union,” described as a tightly-organized criminal ring of tow truck operators vying for dominance in the industry.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The group was believed to be responsible for numerous acts of violence intended to gain control over the towing industry,” said Chief Supt. Joseph Matthews on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a video released by police, a suspect is seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a property in Toronto in March, in an apparent attempt to terrorize a business rival.

“This was a form of intimidation directed at the victim, who is part of the tow truck industry,” Matthews said.

Police said the months-long wiretap operation helped disrupt multiple murder plots and stop planned attacks before they were carried out.

“Various initiatives, task forces and investigations have led to dozens of arrests, hundreds of charges and many crime guns seized, all tow truck industry-related,” said Chief Myron Demkiw Wednesday.

Police executed 14 search warrants and seized multiple weapons, including two firearms. Among the items confiscated were three bulletproof Cadillacs, believed to have been used by members of the group.

In 2024, 63 shooting and firearm discharge incidents were linked to tow truck-related disputes, accounting for almost 13 per cent of all shootings and firearm discharges in Toronto.

So far in 2025, these incidents have continued to occur, currently accounting for approximately 15 per cent of the total.

Due to a publication ban, police cannot release further details about the accused or specifics involving the connection between each tow truck-related incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.