Oilers need win over Panthers Tuesday to drag Stanley Cup final back to Edmonton for a Game 7

Hockey fans in Sunrise are preparing for a trophy-hoisting party inside Amerant Bank Arena tonight as the Florida Panthers aim to wrap up the Stanley Cup final series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The defending champion Panthers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven championship after whipping the Oilers 5-2 on Saturday in Edmonton.

Three of the first four games were decided in overtime, but the Panthers crushed the Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 in Sunrise.

The Panthers, who beat the Oilers in seven games last year to win their first Stanley Cup, are looking to become just the third team to go back-to-back since the NHL’s salary cap era began in 2005.

History and oddsmakers are not favouring the Oilers to bounce back. Only eight of the 44 teams to fall behind 3-2 in the final have gone on to win. Boston was the last to do it in 2011 against Vancouver, extending Canada’s Cup drought that goes back to 1993.

Edmonton will need a much better start to make sure hockey’s holy grail gets put back in its case and loaded onto a plane for a potential Game 7 in the Alberta capital on Friday.

Florida has outscored Edmonton 11-4 in the first period, including an ugly 7-0 mark over the last three contests.