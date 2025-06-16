Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kelowna reaping the economic benefits brought on by the Brier Cup

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 9:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna sees success with big events'
Kelowna sees success with big events
The 2025 Montana's Brier is being hailed a smashing success as new numbers show a big boost to local tourism. The City of Kelowna is now looking ahead to other big events coming to town. Victoria Femia has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kelowna, B.C., is quickly gaining recognition for more than just its scenic landscapes and wineries. Following the success of the 2025 Montana’s Brier, the city is proving it has the capacity and appeal to host major national events — and reap the economic rewards that come with them.

Earlier this year, the Canadian men’s curling championship brought over 89,000 spectators to Kelowna.

The event delivered a direct economic impact of $15.2 million and a total impact of $22.7 million, far exceeding expectations.

“On that particular event, we were at the high end of our expectations — and actually a couple hundred thousand dollars beyond that,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For city leaders and tourism officials, the success of the Brier is about more than just impressive numbers.

“The numbers from the Brier really solidified that Kelowna can host these major events successfully,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, CEO of Tourism Kelowna. “But it’s not just about the numbers — it’s about the legacy it leaves behind.”

Story continues below advertisement

That legacy continues to grow, with two more national events on the horizon. The Canadian Country Music Awards are set to take place in September, followed by the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026.

Kelowna is aiming to match or surpass the economic performance seen in other host cities.

Trending Now

“When the CCMAs were in Hamilton, the economic impact was $11 million and over 2,000 hotel room nights,” said Ballantyne. “With Kelowna’s destination appeal, we believe we’ll match or even exceed that.”

The city is also thinking long-term. A new Economic Prosperity Task Force has been launched to build on this momentum and explore other opportunities beyond events.

“It’s not just from an event standpoint,” said Dyas. “The task force is looking at what else we can bring to Kelowna — whether it’s industry, manufacturing, or anything that creates lasting economic impact.”

As Kelowna continues to attract attention, city leaders are working to ensure it’s ready for what’s ahead.

“We’re considered a small city, and things like infrastructure, venues, and even how many volunteers we can mobilize become important factors in deciding what events we can host in the future,” said Ballantyne.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices