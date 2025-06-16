SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire evacuees begin returning home to Manitoba First Nation after cool, wet weather

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prairie wildfires: Evacuees begin returning home in Manitoba, Saskatchewan'
Prairie wildfires: Evacuees begin returning home in Manitoba, Saskatchewan
RELATED: Wildfire evacuees in some parts of Manitoba are beginning to make their way home. Conditions are stabilizing in eastern parts of the province and in La Ronge, Sask. Melissa Ridgen reports on the progress – and the warnings of what lies ahead.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A First Nation in Manitoba is welcoming residents back, almost three weeks after the community of more than 6,000 people was evacuated due to wildfires.

The chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation says a fire in the area is now largely contained and the community has begun a gradual repatriation of evacuees that includes flights today from Winnipeg.

Chief David Monias reposted a video on social media showing a steady rain in the region.

He says the community’s infrastructure is intact and water systems have been tested by health officials.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Elsewhere in the province, people in Snow Lake, Sherridon and Herb Lake Landing were allowed to return on the weekend.

Officials with the City of Flin Flon say those running critical businesses there have begun to re-enter but the general community will have to wait, as there are no health services and limited fire protection is available.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 21,000 people in Manitoba had to leave their communities due to this year’s early and severe wildfire season.

Click to play video: 'Evacuees from Flin Flon gather for Open Mic in Winnipeg'
Evacuees from Flin Flon gather for Open Mic in Winnipeg
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices