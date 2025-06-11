Carney and Trump ‘negotiating’ towards possible ‘positive’ deal: U.S. envoy

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are having direct talks toward what could be a new trade deal, the U.S. ambassador to Canada said Wednesday, but quickly added he’s “not confirming or denying” that any agreement is done.

“All the indications are that we could move toward a very positive agreement,” Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said of the negotiations during a fireside chat with Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson at the Canadian Club of Ottawa.

“Until a deal is announced, we won’t know what’s in it and we won’t know if it’s finalized.”

Before sitting down with Stephenson, Hoekstra appeared to confirm a CBC News report that said a working document has been exchanged between Ottawa and Washington outlining the potential deal’s terms. The report did not say what those terms were.

Yet he later said “I’m not confirming or denying anything” when pressed on whether the report was accurate.

“You got a prime minister who’s negotiating on the best interests of Canada, you’ve got a president who’s negotiating on getting the best deal for the United States of America,” Hoekstra told the crowd.

Carney has made securing a new deal with the U.S. on trade, security and other bilateral issues a top priority of his new Liberal government, after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods and multiple industries including the auto, steel and aluminum sectors.

The Globe and Mail was the first to report last week that Carney was engaging in direct behind-the-scenes trade discussions with Trump.

After Stephenson said there have been “extensive talks” between Carney and Trump, Hoekstra jokingly whispered, “Shh — some people said those were secret.”

“Somebody came back and said those were secret talks, and it’s like, I don’t know how those would be secret,” he said. “I’d hate to see if it was wide open and transparent.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last Thursday that the two leaders were in “deep, deep discussions” on trade and were “working hard around the clock to try to get a deal.”

Industry Minister Melanie Joly would not confirm the discussions were taking place when asked by reporters in Ottawa later that same day.

“Guys, do you really think I’ll answer that question?” she responded. “I won’t answer that question. We won’t negotiate in public and we’ll let the prime minister do his work.”

She had also said in French that there were “diplomatic discussions” happening between Carney and Trump, but characterized them as separate from the trade and security negotiations taking place between members of the Trump administration and key Canadian cabinet ministers.

